Calvert-Lewin helps Everton beat Leeds 2-1 in Premier League

Leeds United's Raphinha, center, scores his team first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Everton at Elland ... Leeds United's Raphinha, center, scores his team first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Everton at Elland Road Stadium in Leeds, England, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Michael Regan/Pool via AP)

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, center, celebrates after scoring his team second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds Un... Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, center, celebrates after scoring his team second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Everton at Elland Road Stadium in Leeds, England, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Michael Regan/Pool via AP)

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, foreground, scores his team second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Evert... Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, foreground, scores his team second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Everton at Elland Road Stadium in Leeds, England, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Michael Regan/Pool via AP)

LEEDS, England (AP) — Everton maintained its unlikely push for Champions League qualification by beating Leeds 2-1 in the Premier League, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 12th goal of the campaign proving the winner on Wednesday.

Everton led 2-0 at halftime thanks to Gylfi Sigurdsson's ninth-minute strike and a header from Calvert-Lewin in the 41st, the England's striker's first league goal in nearly two months.

Brazilian winger Raphinha, who scored Leeds' winner at Goodison Park in November, pulled a goal back three minutes into the second half but backup Everton goalkeeper Robin Olsen — playing in place of the injured Jordan Pickford — produced a string of saves to help his team preserve its lead.

By bouncing back from a surprise 2-0 home loss to out-of-form Newcastle on Saturday, Everton stayed just outside the top four in what has been a turbulent season under Carlo Ancelotti.

Leeds is in mid-table in its first season back in the top flight since 2004.

