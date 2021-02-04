Alexa
Maddison plays starring role as Leicester beats Fulham 2-0

By Associated Press
2021/02/04 04:26
Leicester's James Justin celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham ...
Leicester's James Justin celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham ...

LONDON (AP) — James Maddison kept up his strong recent form by setting up both of Leicester's goals in a 2-0 win Wednesday at struggling Fulham in the Premier League that maintained the team's push for Champions League qualification.

Kelechi Iheanacho, a backup striker filling in for the injured Jamie Vardy, headed in a cross from Maddison to give Everton a 17th-minute lead with his first goal of the season.

Then, just before halftime, Maddison played in James Justin and the left back rounded the goalkeeper before tapping into an empty net.

Maddison has either scored or set up a goal in six of his last eight games in a return to form that could earn him a recall to the next England squad, ahead of the European Championship in June and July.

In the absence of Vardy, Leicester had earned just one point from matches against Everton and Leeds but bounced back at Craven Cottage to extend third-to-last Fulham's winless run in all competitions to almost two months.

Fulham's last win was against Leicester on Nov. 30, since when Scott Parker's side has lost four and drawn six of its 10 league games to leave it in the relegation zone,

The result helped Leicester stay five points behind leader Manchester City, which also won 2-0 on Wednesday at Burnley.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-04 06:50 GMT+08:00

