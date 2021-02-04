New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|126.10
|Up
|.55
|Mar
|123.10
|124.85
|122.70
|123.95
|Up
|.55
|May
|128.05
|Up
|.55
|May
|125.20
|126.90
|124.90
|126.10
|Up
|.55
|Jul
|127.05
|128.75
|126.85
|128.05
|Up
|.55
|Sep
|128.90
|130.65
|128.70
|129.90
|Up
|.55
|Dec
|130.75
|132.35
|130.60
|131.85
|Up
|.60
|Mar
|132.65
|133.90
|132.50
|133.50
|Up
|.55
|May
|133.35
|134.60
|133.35
|134.20
|Up
|.50
|Jul
|134.30
|135.05
|134.30
|134.75
|Up
|.50
|Sep
|134.75
|135.45
|134.75
|135.20
|Up
|.50
|Dec
|135.70
|135.90
|135.65
|135.90
|Up
|.50
|Mar
|136.80
|Up
|.50
|May
|137.45
|Up
|.50
|Jul
|137.85
|Up
|.50
|Sep
|138.35
|Up
|.50
|Dec
|139.75
|Up
|.50