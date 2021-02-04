BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2454
|Down
|45
|Mar
|2582
|2589
|2520
|2527
|Down
|72
|May
|2444
|Down
|43
|May
|2488
|2492
|2447
|2454
|Down
|45
|Jul
|2480
|2480
|2440
|2444
|Down
|43
|Sep
|2478
|2479
|2444
|2448
|Down
|43
|Dec
|2479
|2479
|2446
|2449
|Down
|44
|Mar
|2462
|2462
|2442
|2445
|Down
|44
|May
|2442
|Down
|44
|Jul
|2443
|Down
|44
|Sep
|2446
|Down
|44
|Dec
|2447
|Down
|44