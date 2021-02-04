BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 2454 Down 45 Mar 2582 2589 2520 2527 Down 72 May 2444 Down 43 May 2488 2492 2447 2454 Down 45 Jul 2480 2480 2440 2444 Down 43 Sep 2478 2479 2444 2448 Down 43 Dec 2479 2479 2446 2449 Down 44 Mar 2462 2462 2442 2445 Down 44 May 2442 Down 44 Jul 2443 Down 44 Sep 2446 Down 44 Dec 2447 Down 44