Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/02/04 04:19
BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Mar 2454 Down 45
Mar 2582 2589 2520 2527 Down 72
May 2444 Down 43
May 2488 2492 2447 2454 Down 45
Jul 2480 2480 2440 2444 Down 43
Sep 2478 2479 2444 2448 Down 43
Dec 2479 2479 2446 2449 Down 44
Mar 2462 2462 2442 2445 Down 44
May 2442 Down 44
Jul 2443 Down 44
Sep 2446 Down 44
Dec 2447 Down 44

Updated : 2021-02-04 06:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwan confirms 3 imported COVID cases from US, Japan and Philippines
Taiwan confirms 3 imported COVID cases from US, Japan and Philippines
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Local man causes panic at Taipei Main Station
Local man causes panic at Taipei Main Station