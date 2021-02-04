Alexa
Man, 95, held in shooting of assisted living center worker

By Associated Press
2021/02/04 04:06
Employees gather outside the Legacy Assisted Living in Lafayette care facility, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. A 95-year-old resident of...

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (AP) — A 95-year-old resident of an assisted living facility was taken into custody Wednesday after shooting and wounding an employee, police said.

The employee, a man in his 40s, was taken to the hospital and put on life support after the shooting near the entrance of Legacy Assisted Living in Lafayette, 22 miles (35 kilometers) north of Denver, Deputy Police Chief Brian Rosipajla said. Employees called police, and officers found the suspect in his room, he said.

The facility was locked down after the shooting, and officers found everyone else was safe, Rosipajla said. Police didn't say what led to the shooting.

A woman who answered the telephone at the facility said it had no immediate comment on what happened but planned to issue a statement later in the day.

The identities of the shooter and victim have not been released.

Updated : 2021-02-04 06:48 GMT+08:00

