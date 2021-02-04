Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Tennis player Yastremska's latest doping case appeal denied

By Associated Press
2021/02/04 02:22
FILE - In this July 8, 2019 file photo, Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska returns the ball to China's Shuai Zhang in a women's singles match at the Wimbledo...

FILE - In this July 8, 2019 file photo, Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska returns the ball to China's Shuai Zhang in a women's singles match at the Wimbledo...

LONDON (AP) — Top 30 tennis player Dayana Yastremska's latest appeal in her doping case was dismissed Wednesday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, meaning she is still ineligible to return to competition.

Yastremska traveled to Australia after being provisionally banned, hoping to be allowed to play in the Australian Open, which is scheduled to start Monday.

The 20-year-old Ukrainian originally was suspended in January for failing an out-of-competition drug test. She tested positive for mesterolone metabolite, a prohibited substance that can be used to boost testosterone.

She asked that her provisional penalty be set aside, and that was denied. Then she appealed that ruling to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which rejected that request.

Yastremska, who has denied using performance enhancers or prohibited substances, now must await the final resolution of her case.

Yastremska has won three WTA singles titles. She reached a career-high ranking of No. 21 a year ago and is now No. 29. Her best showing at a Grand Slam tournament was reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon in her main-draw debut there in 2019.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-04 05:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwan confirms 3 imported COVID cases from US, Japan and Philippines
Taiwan confirms 3 imported COVID cases from US, Japan and Philippines
Local man causes panic at Taipei Main Station
Local man causes panic at Taipei Main Station
Taipei’s Yangminghsan Flower Festival to kick off on Friday
Taipei’s Yangminghsan Flower Festival to kick off on Friday