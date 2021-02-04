Alexa
6N: Wales suspends Adams for 2 games for COVID-19 breach

By Associated Press
2021/02/04 02:47
CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales suspended Josh Adams for the first two rounds of the Six Nations on Wednesday after the winger breached coronavirus protocols by attending a family gathering over the weekend.

Adams has been released from Wales’ training camp and will miss games against Ireland on Sunday and Scotland on Feb. 13.

“We are extremely disappointed with the breach and have acted robustly and swiftly to take all appropriate measures,” Wales coach Wayne Pivac said. “All players and management have received detailed briefings and education regarding our protocols, and everyone has a responsibility to abide by the rules.

“On this occasion, Josh has made an error of judgement, he made a mistake and he has shown immediate remorse.”

The WRU said Adams attended a small gathering to celebrate a milestone on Sunday.

“It was wrong to do this,” Adams said. “I’m aware that everyone needs to follow the rules and being in the public eye I have a responsibility to lead by example and I’ve fallen short on this occasion.

“I’d like to apologize to my teammates and to our supporters for my mistake.”

Updated : 2021-02-04 05:17 GMT+08:00

