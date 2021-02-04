Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Anelka hired as sporting director for 4th-tier club Hyeres

By Associated Press
2021/02/04 02:11
Anelka hired as sporting director for 4th-tier club Hyeres

HYERES, France (AP) — Former France and Chelsea forward Nicolas Anelka was hired as the sporting director of fourth-tier French club Hyeres on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old Anelka won the Premier League with both Arsenal and Chelsea and lifted the Champions League trophy with Real Madrid. But his international career ended in humiliation when he was sent home from the 2010 World Cup after a clash with then-coach Raymond Domenech.

The club announced Anelka's hiring on its website, a day after French businessman Mourad Boudjellal took over the club.

Boudjellal transformed the fortunes of Toulon's rugby club from a second-division side to a three-time European champion, bringing in star names like Sonny Bill Williams and Jonny Wilkinson.

Hyeres plays in the National 2 league and is located in southeast France, about 36 kilometers (22 miles) from the Mediterranean city of Toulon.

Boudjellal had reportedly failed to take over French soccer giant Marseille, the only French club to win the Champions League.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-04 03:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwan confirms 3 imported COVID cases from US, Japan and Philippines
Taiwan confirms 3 imported COVID cases from US, Japan and Philippines
Local man causes panic at Taipei Main Station
Local man causes panic at Taipei Main Station
Taipei’s Yangminghsan Flower Festival to kick off on Friday
Taipei’s Yangminghsan Flower Festival to kick off on Friday