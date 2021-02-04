Alexa
Sporting KC signs French defender Nicolas Isimat-Mirin

By Associated Press
2021/02/04 01:44
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Sporting Kansas City signed veteran French defender Nicolas Isimat-Mirin on Wednesday to a two-year contract that includes an option for the 2023 season.

Isimat-Mirin has played more than 250 professional matches since 2010, most of them in the top divisions in France, the Netherlands and Turkey. He won three league titles as a member of PSV Eindhoven and gained experience in the Champions League and Europa League before spending a stint with Turkish powerhouse Besiktas.

Isimat-Mirin is the second French player to join Sporting KC this offseason. Last month, the Major League Soccer club signed 25-year-old midfielder Remi Walter, who played for Nice and Troyes along with the under-21 French national team.

Sporting KC is scheduled to begin training camp Feb. 22 for the coming season.

Updated : 2021-02-04 03:47 GMT+08:00

