Davos event pushed back to August over COVID-related havoc

By Associated Press
2021/02/04 00:59
GENEVA (AP) — Leaders of the World Economic Forum say their annual gathering -- usually held in the Alpine snows of Davos, Switzerland -- is being postponed again because of “the international challenges in containing the pandemic.”

The forum, which staged a virtual “Davos Agenda” meeting last month, says the in-person event this year will take place in Singapore from Aug. 17-20 and not May 25-28 as previously planned.

“Current global travel restrictions have made planning difficult for an in-person meeting for the first half of the year,” a forum statement said, alluding to quarantine and air transportation rules that have made travel plans more complex.

It marks the latest change of plans for the elite gathering of government leaders, business executives, civil society advocates and artists, actors and musicians.

Because of COVID concerns, the event usually held in January was first postponed to May and scheduled for the Swiss city of Lucerne, before the venue was moved to Singapore that same month.

Updated : 2021-02-04 03:47 GMT+08:00

