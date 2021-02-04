Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Netanyahu hires ex-Breitbart journalist as campaign chief

By Associated Press
2021/02/04 01:01
Netanyahu hires ex-Breitbart journalist as campaign chief

JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has named a former journalist with the right-wing Breitbart news site, who authored books challenging Barack Obama's fitness for president, as his campaign chief for March 23 national elections.

Aaron Klein, who has served as a political strategist to Netanyahu since last year, confirmed his appointment to The Associated Press on Wednesday. The news was first reported in Israeli media.

Klein is a former U.S. radio show host and ex-Jerusalem bureau chief for Breitbart News. He was appointed by the site's executive chairman at the time, Steven Bannon, who would later become a key strategist to Donald Trump.

Klein is the author of a number of books about Obama. They include: “The Manchurian President: Barack Obama’s Ties to Communists, Socialists and Other Anti-American Extremists"; “Fool Me Twice: Obama’s Shocking Plans for the Next Four Years Exposed”; and “Impeachable Offenses: The Case for Removing Barack Obama from Office.”

Netanyahu, who is fighting a tough reelection battle, has a long history of using American campaign advisers. One of his main challengers, Gideon Saar, recently hired several founders of "The Lincoln Project," an anti-Trump Republican organization, as advisers.

Netanyahu and Obama clashed repeatedly during his time in office over Israel's policies toward the Palestinians and the nuclear agreement Obama's administration negotiated with Iran. President Joe Biden is expected to restore many of these policies.

Netanyahu made no secret of his close friendship with Trump, who showered Israel with unprecedented support for its claims to territories it captured in the 1967 war that the Palestinians want for their future state.

Updated : 2021-02-04 03:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwan confirms 3 imported COVID cases from US, Japan and Philippines
Taiwan confirms 3 imported COVID cases from US, Japan and Philippines
Local man causes panic at Taipei Main Station
Local man causes panic at Taipei Main Station
Taipei’s Yangminghsan Flower Festival to kick off on Friday
Taipei’s Yangminghsan Flower Festival to kick off on Friday