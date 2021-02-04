Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Pakistan says it successfully test fired short-range missile

By Associated Press
2021/02/04 00:57
Pakistan says it successfully test fired short-range missile

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan on Wednesday successfully test-fired a short range surface-to-surface ballistic missile capable of carrying nuclear and conventional warheads up to 290 kilometers (about 180 miles), the military said.

In a statement, it said the launch of the Ghaznavi missile was the “culminating point" of an annual field training exercise by Pakistan's Army Strategic Forces Command.

The statement said Lt. Gen. Muhammad Ali, commander of ASFC commended the force's “operational preparedness" and its “handling and operating the weapon system."

Pakistan’s nuclear and missile program is primarily aimed at countering threats from neighboring India, which routinely conducts missile tests. Both nations have nuclear arms and have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir since gaining independence from Britain in 1947.

The disputed Himalayan region is split between them and claimed by both in its entirety.

Updated : 2021-02-04 03:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwan confirms 3 imported COVID cases from US, Japan and Philippines
Taiwan confirms 3 imported COVID cases from US, Japan and Philippines
Local man causes panic at Taipei Main Station
Local man causes panic at Taipei Main Station
Taipei’s Yangminghsan Flower Festival to kick off on Friday
Taipei’s Yangminghsan Flower Festival to kick off on Friday