For 3rd year, ferry from Maine to Nova Scotia is cancelled

By Associated Press
2021/02/04 00:33
The high-speed ferry that runs between Bar Harbor and Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, will not run this year, making it the third year in a row that the service has been canceled.

The Bay Ferries said on its website that the Cat ferry will not run again this year because of the pandemic, the Portland Press Herald reported on Tuesday. The ferry can cross the 113-mile distance in 3 1/2 hours.

The coronavirus also shut down the ferry last year. In 2019, the ferry did not run because of a delay in setting up a screening facility ordered by Customs and Border Patrol, the newspaper reported.

“We look forward to serving you again as soon as the international land borders are reopened and public health circumstances allow,” Bay Ferries wrote on its website.

In March, the United States and Canada agreed to close their borders to nonessential travel, and last week, Canada announced additional strict measures, including requiring travelers entering the country to quarantine for 14 days at a hotel at their own expense upon arrival in the country.

Updated : 2021-02-04 02:14 GMT+08:00

