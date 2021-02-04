Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Rains, melting snow causing flooding in Germany

By Associated Press
2021/02/04 00:25
A train passes a rail road crossing that is surrounded by flooding caused by rain and melting snow in Nidderau near Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Feb...
The fire boat 'Bienchen' transports residents of Grietherort in Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. The floodwaters continue to rise, cutting off the c...
People view the closed flooded promenade at the Rhine river in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. High tide caused by rain and melting snow th...
A man sits on a bench at a the flooded bank of the Rhine river in front of the Cathedral in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. High tide cause...
A rail road crossing is surrounded by flooding caused by rain and melting snow in Nidderau near Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo...

A train passes a rail road crossing that is surrounded by flooding caused by rain and melting snow in Nidderau near Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Feb...

The fire boat 'Bienchen' transports residents of Grietherort in Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. The floodwaters continue to rise, cutting off the c...

People view the closed flooded promenade at the Rhine river in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. High tide caused by rain and melting snow th...

A man sits on a bench at a the flooded bank of the Rhine river in front of the Cathedral in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. High tide cause...

A rail road crossing is surrounded by flooding caused by rain and melting snow in Nidderau near Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo...

BERLIN (AP) — A tiny community in western Germany was cut off Wednesday by the flooded Rhine River, while authorities cautioned that continued rain and melting snow could cause further problems in many regions.

In Rees-Grietherort, the rising waters of the Rhine flooded the only access road to the community located between it and a smaller river, effectively cutting off the 100 residents, the dpa news agency reported.

Due to its location, local authorities said the residents are relatively used to such inconveniences and officials employed a small fire department boat to ferry people in and out three times a day.

The German Weather Service was warning that conditions were not likely to improve in many places until the weekend.

Already, shipping traffic on the Rhine in the Cologne area has been stopped, even though the crest of the river has not quite reached the height where boats can no longer safely pass under bridges, authorities said.

There were also flood warnings for multiple other rivers, primarily in western and southern Germany.

Updated : 2021-02-04 02:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwan confirms 3 imported COVID cases from US, Japan and Philippines
Taiwan confirms 3 imported COVID cases from US, Japan and Philippines
Local man causes panic at Taipei Main Station
Local man causes panic at Taipei Main Station
Taipei’s Yangminghsan Flower Festival to kick off on Friday
Taipei’s Yangminghsan Flower Festival to kick off on Friday