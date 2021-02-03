Trobexis chooses MDXi to deploy Applications in West Africa on Azure Stack

LAGOS, NIGERIA - EQS Newswire - 3 February 2021 - MDXi, a MainOne company is the largest commercial data center in West Africa offering enterprise-grade colocation and cloud services across the region. The company launched its operation in 2015 and currently provides colocation and Cloud services to a mix of the leading Banks and International Oil companies in Nigeria.





Recently, Trobexis an international logistic management solution company chose MDXi to deploy their solution for an international oil & gas company in Nigeria.





"We chose MDXi as our infrastructure partner because of the company's regional footprint and competitive pricing! A key differentiator is MainOne's presence in various West African countries and the opportunity to build a long-term strategic partnership." said Jonathon Tilsley, Director Trobexis PTY Ltd., Head Strategic Partnership Opportunities, EMEA. Trobexis PTY Ltd. currently leverages the Azure Stack at MDXi to provide their Enterprise Workforce Logistics Management System application, TrobexisOne, to an International Oil Company with stringent data compliance standards, security and performance requirements.





For many businesses, remotely launching services in West Africa can be a daunting challenge. Prior to the move to MDXi, the TrobexisOne application had been deployed in public Azure cloud infrastructure. According to Jonathon Tilsley, deploying TrobexisOne at MDXi was a seamless experience "We deployed everything remotely without having any member of our technical team on ground. The rollout was timely, and the plan was adhered to. Our experience deploying our TrobexisOne application at MDXi has been excellent. We have never deployed this application in a hybrid environment and the team was able to lead us down the path to help us achieve our desired outcomes. We got the application for the International Oil Company (IOC) ready before the live date."





However, beyond deploying applications, maintaining world class SLAs to customers requires a high degree of process integration and collaboration between teams. Jonathon Tilsley explains that "From a support perspective, the MainOne team was very helpful, the response and support were very timely. Throughout the roll out of the application, the project has been excellently supported."





More about MDXi

MDXi is West Africa's leading commercial data center, cloud and interconnection operator with Tier III certified facilities in Nigeria, Ghana and Cote d' Ivoire. The core of its business is to deploy highly available infrastructure where organizations can access unmatched performance at lower costs, while meeting local data sovereignty requirements without sacrificing flexibility or control.