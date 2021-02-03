All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Philadelphia
|10
|7
|2
|1
|15
|35
|31
|5-1-0
|2-1-1
|7-2-1
|Washington
|10
|6
|1
|3
|15
|38
|34
|4-1-1
|2-0-2
|6-1-3
|Boston
|9
|6
|1
|2
|14
|30
|20
|4-0-0
|2-1-2
|6-1-2
|Pittsburgh
|10
|5
|4
|1
|11
|30
|37
|4-0-0
|1-4-1
|5-4-1
|New Jersey
|9
|4
|3
|2
|10
|23
|26
|2-2-1
|2-1-1
|4-3-2
|Buffalo
|10
|4
|4
|2
|10
|30
|32
|2-3-1
|2-1-1
|4-4-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|9
|3
|4
|2
|8
|19
|24
|2-0-0
|1-4-2
|3-4-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|9
|3
|4
|2
|8
|25
|26
|2-2-1
|1-2-1
|3-4-2
|Carolina
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|22
|13
|3-0-0
|3-1-0
|6-1-0
|Florida
|6
|5
|0
|1
|11
|22
|16
|2-0-0
|3-0-1
|5-0-1
|Dallas
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|29
|17
|4-0-0
|1-1-1
|5-1-1
|Tampa Bay
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|24
|16
|4-0-0
|1-1-1
|5-1-1
|Columbus
|11
|4
|4
|3
|11
|27
|34
|2-1-2
|2-3-1
|4-4-3
|Chicago
|11
|3
|4
|4
|10
|29
|35
|3-1-1
|0-3-3
|3-4-4
|Nashville
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|22
|29
|4-1-0
|0-4-0
|4-5-0
|Detroit
|10
|2
|6
|2
|6
|20
|35
|2-3-1
|0-3-1
|2-6-2
|St. Louis
|10
|7
|2
|1
|15
|36
|32
|3-1-1
|4-1-0
|7-2-1
|Colorado
|11
|7
|3
|1
|15
|38
|24
|4-1-0
|3-2-1
|7-3-1
|Minnesota
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|30
|30
|3-3-0
|3-2-0
|6-5-0
|Vegas
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|23
|17
|4-0-1
|1-1-0
|5-1-1
|Anaheim
|11
|4
|5
|2
|10
|19
|28
|2-3-1
|2-2-1
|4-5-2
|Los Angeles
|9
|3
|4
|2
|8
|26
|29
|1-2-2
|2-2-0
|3-4-2
|Arizona
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|23
|26
|3-2-1
|0-3-0
|3-5-1
|San Jose
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|22
|31
|0-0-0
|3-5-0
|3-5-0
|Montreal
|10
|7
|1
|2
|16
|44
|27
|3-1-0
|4-0-2
|7-1-2
|Toronto
|10
|7
|2
|1
|15
|33
|29
|3-1-0
|4-1-1
|7-2-1
|Winnipeg
|10
|6
|3
|1
|13
|35
|31
|4-2-1
|2-1-0
|6-3-1
|Edmonton
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|42
|43
|4-4-0
|2-2-0
|6-6-0
|Vancouver
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|45
|48
|4-2-0
|2-5-0
|6-7-0
|Calgary
|9
|4
|4
|1
|9
|26
|23
|2-2-0
|2-2-1
|4-4-1
|Ottawa
|10
|1
|8
|1
|3
|24
|48
|1-2-1
|0-6-0
|1-8-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Dallas 6, Columbus 3
Montreal 5, Vancouver 3
Winnipeg 3, Calgary 2
St. Louis 4, Arizona 3
Carolina 4, Chicago 3, SO
Colorado 2, Minnesota 1
Anaheim 3, Los Angeles 1
Edmonton 4, Ottawa 2
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, ppd
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, ppd
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 5:30 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, ppd
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, ppd
Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, ppd
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, ppd
Arizona at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Boston, ppd
Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.