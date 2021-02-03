Alexa
NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/03 23:00
All Times EST

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Philadelphia 10 7 2 1 15 35 31 5-1-0 2-1-1 7-2-1
Washington 10 6 1 3 15 38 34 4-1-1 2-0-2 6-1-3
Boston 9 6 1 2 14 30 20 4-0-0 2-1-2 6-1-2
Pittsburgh 10 5 4 1 11 30 37 4-0-0 1-4-1 5-4-1
New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26 2-2-1 2-1-1 4-3-2
Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32 2-3-1 2-1-1 4-4-2
N.Y. Islanders 9 3 4 2 8 19 24 2-0-0 1-4-2 3-4-2
N.Y. Rangers 9 3 4 2 8 25 26 2-2-1 1-2-1 3-4-2
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Carolina 7 6 1 0 12 22 13 3-0-0 3-1-0 6-1-0
Florida 6 5 0 1 11 22 16 2-0-0 3-0-1 5-0-1
Dallas 7 5 1 1 11 29 17 4-0-0 1-1-1 5-1-1
Tampa Bay 7 5 1 1 11 24 16 4-0-0 1-1-1 5-1-1
Columbus 11 4 4 3 11 27 34 2-1-2 2-3-1 4-4-3
Chicago 11 3 4 4 10 29 35 3-1-1 0-3-3 3-4-4
Nashville 9 4 5 0 8 22 29 4-1-0 0-4-0 4-5-0
Detroit 10 2 6 2 6 20 35 2-3-1 0-3-1 2-6-2
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
St. Louis 10 7 2 1 15 36 32 3-1-1 4-1-0 7-2-1
Colorado 11 7 3 1 15 38 24 4-1-0 3-2-1 7-3-1
Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30 3-3-0 3-2-0 6-5-0
Vegas 7 5 1 1 11 23 17 4-0-1 1-1-0 5-1-1
Anaheim 11 4 5 2 10 19 28 2-3-1 2-2-1 4-5-2
Los Angeles 9 3 4 2 8 26 29 1-2-2 2-2-0 3-4-2
Arizona 9 3 5 1 7 23 26 3-2-1 0-3-0 3-5-1
San Jose 8 3 5 0 6 22 31 0-0-0 3-5-0 3-5-0
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Montreal 10 7 1 2 16 44 27 3-1-0 4-0-2 7-1-2
Toronto 10 7 2 1 15 33 29 3-1-0 4-1-1 7-2-1
Winnipeg 10 6 3 1 13 35 31 4-2-1 2-1-0 6-3-1
Edmonton 12 6 6 0 12 42 43 4-4-0 2-2-0 6-6-0
Vancouver 13 6 7 0 12 45 48 4-2-0 2-5-0 6-7-0
Calgary 9 4 4 1 9 26 23 2-2-0 2-2-1 4-4-1
Ottawa 10 1 8 1 3 24 48 1-2-1 0-6-0 1-8-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Tuesday's Games

Dallas 6, Columbus 3

Montreal 5, Vancouver 3

Winnipeg 3, Calgary 2

St. Louis 4, Arizona 3

Carolina 4, Chicago 3, SO

Colorado 2, Minnesota 1

Anaheim 3, Los Angeles 1

Edmonton 4, Ottawa 2

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, ppd

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, ppd

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 5:30 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, ppd

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, ppd

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Montreal at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, ppd

Arizona at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Boston, ppd

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-02-04 00:48 GMT+08:00

