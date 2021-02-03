Alexa
SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/03 23:06
SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Pensacola 10 6 3 0 1 13 34 26
Huntsville 10 6 4 0 0 12 28 30
Birmingham 9 4 4 1 0 9 28 31
Macon 6 3 1 1 1 8 13 13
Knoxville 9 3 6 0 0 6 24 27

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

