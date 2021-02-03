Alexa
Rock shaped like dog's head found in southwestern Taiwan

Chiayi County can claim to be home of bizarre new attraction

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/03 21:08
(Facebook, 愛天樂 photo)

(Facebook, 愛天樂 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A photographer unexpectedly found a big rock shaped like a dog’s head while taking photos of a river valley in Chiayi County.

The photographer posted the finding to Facebook on Monday (Feb. 1), and some commenters thought the rock looked like the head of a Bernese mountain dog, while others thought it looked like that of a St. Bernard, according to CNA. All agreed the resemblance to a dog lying prone was uncanny.

The photographer found the rock beside the river when taking photos of the valley from the Rueifeng Bridge in Meishan Township on Jan. 29. The rock's canine features include the shape of a head, eyes, a nose, and a mouth.

Rock shaped like dog's head found in southwestern Taiwan

Rock shaped like dog's head found in southwestern Taiwan
(Facebook, 愛天樂 photos)
Meishan Township
St. Bernard
Bernese mountain dog
dog
rock
Taiwan

Updated : 2021-02-03 21:40 GMT+08:00

