Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/02/03 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, February 3, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid, a p.m. shower;32;26;A t-storm around;31;26;SW;14;83%;55%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, nice;24;16;Partly sunny, nice;25;15;NE;6;70%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;15;7;High clouds;16;7;NE;17;65%;44%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;19;13;Partly sunny, warm;23;15;SSE;10;50%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain;9;5;Partly sunny;9;5;SE;15;87%;66%;2

Anchorage, United States;Low clouds;-8;-12;Very cold;-9;-14;NNE;5;76%;13%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, pleasant;19;3;Partly sunny;18;4;ENE;9;25%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy in the p.m.;-1;-6;Intermittent snow;-2;-6;SSW;15;67%;85%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;31;21;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;SSW;21;68%;21%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;18;8;Sunny and mild;18;8;NNE;9;70%;0%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Lots of sun, nice;23;16;Clouds and sun, nice;25;18;N;15;64%;12%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine, pleasant;21;9;Turning cloudy;24;13;NE;7;42%;75%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;Partly sunny;33;23;SE;13;63%;7%;6

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;28;16;Nice with sunshine;28;15;ESE;12;41%;3%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Brilliant sunshine;35;23;Abundant sunshine;33;21;S;11;49%;3%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;18;10;Partly sunny;16;9;N;8;79%;10%;2

Beijing, China;Breezy in the p.m.;7;-6;Sunny and mild;8;-5;W;9;24%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, mild;13;6;Mostly sunny, mild;14;7;E;9;65%;44%;2

Berlin, Germany;A little p.m. rain;8;0;Bit of rain, snow;2;-2;E;9;88%;66%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;22;10;Mostly cloudy;21;10;SE;11;62%;55%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A couple of t-storms;28;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;19;WNW;11;72%;63%;14

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers around;7;4;Windy in the morning;13;3;NNW;21;61%;30%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mild with rain;12;5;A morning shower;9;6;S;9;77%;54%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing and mild;7;2;Partly sunny, mild;11;3;W;17;81%;4%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy and milder;10;7;Breezy in the a.m.;13;1;SW;18;59%;26%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A t-storm or two;26;17;Mostly sunny;27;15;S;13;60%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and clouds;29;18;Partly sunny;29;20;ENE;11;49%;63%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunny, but chilly;4;3;Sunny and chilly;6;-3;NW;13;36%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and warm;28;16;Not as warm;21;16;N;11;62%;72%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler with sunshine;25;18;Nice with sunshine;24;18;SSE;24;67%;2%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;Humid with a shower;28;20;SE;6;66%;63%;9

Chennai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;30;22;Turning sunny;30;21;NNE;14;60%;2%;8

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;1;-2;Rain, then snow;3;-8;W;26;67%;94%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Breezy this morning;32;24;Partly sunny;33;24;NNE;16;63%;40%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Chilly with snow;0;-4;Mostly cloudy;-1;-5;E;13;77%;44%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;Mostly cloudy;24;18;N;19;75%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;21;15;Cloudy and breezy;22;4;N;24;46%;16%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Windy this afternoon;34;24;Breezy in the p.m.;34;25;NE;19;63%;27%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;25;13;A t-storm around;21;11;NNE;10;74%;41%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, mild;17;-3;Much colder;3;-6;SW;21;34%;19%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;27;13;Hazy sunshine;29;14;NW;8;54%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;A thunderstorm;28;25;WSW;13;81%;100%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;9;6;Occasional rain;8;3;W;16;86%;72%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, mild;13;3;Sunny and mild;15;2;NE;12;32%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and clouds;18;13;Rather cloudy;17;14;N;8;78%;30%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;24;18;Low clouds breaking;24;17;SSE;8;67%;28%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds breaking;25;18;A stray a.m. t-storm;26;18;ENE;7;62%;65%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;21;13;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;SE;10;50%;0%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Snow showers, cold;-6;-12;Frigid;-10;-14;NNW;17;77%;43%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;31;22;Partly sunny;33;23;SSE;7;51%;21%;5

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;23;15;Sunny and nice;24;17;E;13;59%;0%;5

Honolulu, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;17;Periods of sun;24;17;NNE;12;54%;38%;4

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;29;14;Sunny and beautiful;27;16;SSE;9;44%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;An afternoon shower;18;9;Partly sunny;19;6;ENE;9;60%;13%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;14;7;Mild with some sun;15;6;WSW;14;84%;8%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;29;24;Spotty showers;29;25;W;14;82%;85%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;31;25;Sunny and less humid;32;23;N;20;52%;30%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;22;16;A t-storm in spots;21;16;SE;8;86%;73%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;6;0;Sunny and milder;13;-3;SSW;8;28%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;29;14;Hazy sunshine;28;12;NNE;18;22%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;19;4;Hazy sunshine;21;5;WSW;8;46%;25%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very hot;39;21;Breezy, not as hot;33;16;NNW;30;13%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Ice, then rain;3;0;A little rain;6;-9;NW;17;85%;73%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Occasional rain;29;23;Some sun, a shower;30;24;NNE;14;63%;59%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A couple of t-storms;34;24;A t-storm in spots;33;23;WSW;9;67%;55%;9

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;25;13;Hazy sunshine;26;13;NNE;7;51%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clearing, a shower;34;24;Hot with high clouds;36;23;SSE;7;55%;15%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Rain at times;13;5;Spotty showers;14;6;ESE;12;70%;85%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Sun and some clouds;34;26;Mostly sunny;32;26;SSW;9;75%;32%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;23;19;Variable clouds;23;19;SSE;11;76%;30%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;15;10;Periods of rain;13;10;NE;10;93%;85%;1

London, United Kingdom;Morning rain;9;4;Showers around;9;6;SSE;11;93%;83%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Patchy morning fog;19;10;Sunny and nice;20;9;NE;9;50%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Becoming cloudy;31;26;Clouds and sun;32;26;S;13;66%;41%;12

Madrid, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;13;9;Spotty showers;16;9;NE;5;64%;86%;2

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;31;28;Sun and clouds, nice;32;28;ENE;25;62%;35%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;NW;7;82%;75%;7

Manila, Philippines;Some sun, less humid;30;24;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;E;11;62%;28%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Sunshine and warmer;26;13;Mostly cloudy;29;21;NNE;15;48%;84%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;SSW;7;20%;0%;7

Miami, United States;Plenty of sun;20;9;Sunny and nice;21;17;SE;11;40%;2%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Periods of wet snow;1;-5;Colder, morning snow;-4;-12;NNW;23;84%;72%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;31;24;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;24;E;23;63%;1%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;20;Breezy in the a.m.;24;20;SSE;23;55%;26%;10

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy with flurries;0;-6;Sunny;-1;-6;S;4;71%;5%;2

Moscow, Russia;Afternoon flurries;-3;-5;A bit of a.m. snow;0;-12;N;10;67%;69%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sun;33;23;Sunny and nice;31;22;NNW;14;44%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;28;15;Sunshine and nice;29;14;NNE;16;43%;15%;12

New York, United States;Morning flurries;1;-3;Plenty of sunshine;5;0;W;15;51%;19%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun, nice;20;11;Decreasing clouds;19;9;NW;13;70%;27%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. snow;-5;-9;Low clouds;-8;-16;WSW;15;86%;44%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler;7;1;Breezy with some sun;11;0;N;21;46%;25%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, cold;-8;-14;Sunshine and frigid;-9;-16;NNW;9;57%;10%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Morning flurries;-2;-10;Plenty of sun;-1;-9;SSE;13;71%;0%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;30;25;Rainy times;30;25;NE;17;80%;96%;11

Panama City, Panama;Breezy with a shower;32;24;A shower in places;32;24;NNW;19;66%;54%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Humid with showers;28;23;Brief p.m. showers;29;23;ENE;15;80%;71%;9

Paris, France;Windy;13;6;A morning shower;12;7;SSW;10;65%;55%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;33;15;Sunny and breezy;28;14;ESE;26;32%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;33;23;Partly sunny, nice;32;23;NE;12;51%;8%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Showers around;31;23;A few showers;32;24;NNE;18;76%;76%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers;29;20;A shower in places;30;20;ESE;8;59%;44%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Mild with rain;10;7;Breezy in the a.m.;10;2;WSW;18;58%;35%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;A bit of p.m. snow;-1;-11;Sunny, but chilly;-1;-8;SE;9;31%;1%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;20;11;Heavy p.m. showers;20;11;WSW;12;63%;86%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;18;10;Clearing;19;11;SSW;6;86%;28%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;A shower or two;29;24;ENE;13;69%;72%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;3;0;Breezy in the a.m.;4;2;SE;34;61%;64%;0

Riga, Latvia;Variable cloudiness;-1;-8;Colder;-5;-7;NNW;13;80%;66%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny, warm;34;26;N;10;54%;18%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;25;14;Warm with hazy sun;29;16;SSE;17;18%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;17;9;Clouds and sun, mild;18;7;ESE;9;70%;6%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;-2;-8;Cloudy and colder;-6;-12;NW;15;55%;44%;1

San Francisco, United States;A touch of rain;13;6;Sunny;14;6;N;10;61%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower in places;23;19;A shower in spots;25;18;ENE;16;69%;55%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A brief shower;30;22;A shower or two;29;23;ESE;11;75%;82%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and nice;22;12;Sunny and pleasant;21;13;NW;8;70%;1%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and delightful;23;6;Hazy sun;21;7;ESE;10;20%;0%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;27;16;Lots of sun, nice;27;17;SW;9;47%;2%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;30;22;Humid with a shower;31;22;N;20;76%;48%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;16;9;Periods of rain;13;8;NNE;8;84%;84%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;9;5;A little p.m. rain;8;7;SSW;12;82%;81%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A few p.m. flurries;1;-8;Sunny, but chilly;-1;-6;S;8;37%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;13;6;Sunny and mild;12;6;ESE;15;65%;72%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Overcast and breezy;31;24;Breezy in the a.m.;31;25;N;20;63%;19%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, mild;13;2;Sunshine;15;3;WSW;10;71%;14%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in spots;28;24;A shower in spots;28;24;E;19;71%;73%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Colder;-5;-7;A snow shower, cold;-5;-12;NW;11;78%;60%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;23;19;Breezy in the p.m.;28;22;NNE;20;62%;29%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warmer;25;15;Mostly sunny, nice;24;16;E;18;59%;3%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow showers;-4;-8;Colder;-7;-8;NNW;14;68%;73%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mild with hazy sun;15;2;Partly sunny, mild;16;2;ENE;8;49%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, mild;18;3;Mild with some sun;15;4;NNW;13;46%;41%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, mild;15;5;Sunny and mild;16;7;NE;10;25%;1%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;26;15;Brief p.m. showers;20;12;NNW;9;71%;92%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, mild;18;6;Sunny and mild;19;6;E;6;62%;9%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny;9;1;Mostly sunny;14;1;NNW;18;46%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Breezy this morning;0;-4;Partly sunny;1;0;ESE;13;71%;59%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;18;12;Mostly cloudy;21;14;SSE;5;54%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, warmer;24;10;High clouds and warm;26;12;SW;7;50%;0%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cold with sunshine;-12;-26;Mostly sunny;-9;-21;WSW;7;85%;8%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rather cloudy;7;4;Rain;6;4;WNW;6;73%;91%;0

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;7;3;Windy in the morning;13;2;SE;22;54%;27%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;32;17;Hot with sunshine;33;17;ESE;7;45%;2%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy with a flurry;0;-6;Colder;-6;-12;NW;14;79%;15%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Snow and rain;4;2;A little snow;3;-7;NNE;16;84%;68%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;19;15;Sunshine and windy;17;13;S;39;62%;25%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Plenty of sunshine;33;17;Plenty of sunshine;35;19;WSW;7;42%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;3;-6;Episodes of sunshine;3;-6;NNE;4;58%;13%;3

_____

Updated : 2021-02-03 21:39 GMT+08:00

