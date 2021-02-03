Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Atlético forward João Félix tests positive for COVID-19

By Associated Press
2021/02/03 19:43
Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix warms up prior of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the Alfredo Di Stefano stad...

Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix warms up prior of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the Alfredo Di Stefano stad...

MADRID (AP) — Portugal forward João Félix has tested positive for the coronavirus, Atlético Madrid said Wednesday.

The club said the 21-year-old player is in isolation at home and is following the recommendations of local health authorities as well as the Spanish league's COVID-19 protocol.

Atlético did not give any other details about his health condition.

The team has a 10-point lead over Barcelona and Real Madrid with a game in hand in the Spanish league.

Atlético’s next league match is against Celta Vigo at home on Monday. It hosts Chelsea in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League on Feb. 23.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-03 21:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
CECC denies 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine coming to Taiwan Thursday
CECC denies 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine coming to Taiwan Thursday
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan