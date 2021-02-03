Alexa
Red Cross: 32 killed in motor accident in remote Uganda

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/03 19:20
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The Red Cross in Uganda says 32 bodies have been recovered from the scene of a traffic accident involving five vehicles.

The crash happened Tuesday night in a remote district in the East African country's western region.

Ugandan police in a statement on Wednesday said 10 people died instantly and 33 others were seriously injured. It said the cause of the accident is being investigated.

The Red Cross said its emergency response team was working with the military and police on the ground.

The local Daily Monitor newspaper published photos showing mangled vehicles, including an overturned truck. It reported that the accident occurred when a speeding truck transporting a coffin and passengers rammed another vehicle on a section of the road that is being resurfaced. Other motorists ploughed into the wreckage.

Lethal traffic accidents frequently happen in the region, where roads are often narrow and potholed. Police frequently blame accidents on speeding drivers.

Updated : 2021-02-03 21:39 GMT+08:00

