Taiwan's Lunar New Year holiday to start with rain

Skies should clear up on Feb. 13: Central Weather Bureau

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/03 20:28
Rain is likely to spoil the start of the Lunar New Year holiday 

Rain is likely to spoil the start of the Lunar New Year holiday  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Rainfall is likely to spoil the start of the Feb. 10-16 Lunar New Year holiday, though temperatures might not fall too much, weather forecasters said Wednesday (Feb. 3).

The week leading up to the vacation period will mostly see maximum temperatures around 26 degrees Celsius, though each night the mercury might drop as much as 10 degrees, CNA reported.

However, on Feb. 10, the first day of the holiday, a rain front will move east from southern China to cover all of Taiwan until Feb. 13, the second day of the Year of the Ox.

The Central Weather Bureau said it might have to wait two more days before being able to provide a more detailed forecast for the holiday. The immediate future would see clear skies, but travelers should still be aware of fog along the west coast and on the outlying islands of Kinmen and Matsu beginning Thursday (Feb. 4) night, while strong waves might pound the eastern side of Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula until Friday (Feb. 5).
