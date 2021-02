WTA Yarra Valley Classic Results

Wednesday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: $442,020 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Yarra Valley Classic at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 16

Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Petra Martic (7), Croatia, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Marie Bouzkova (16), Czech Republic, 6-0, 4-6, 6-3.

Marketa Vondrousova (8), Czech Republic, def. Vera Zvonareva, Russia, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 6-4.

Sofia Kenin (2), United States, def. Jessica Pegula, United States, 5-7, 7-5, 6-2.

Garbine Muguruza (6), Spain, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (11), Russia, 6-1, 6-2.

Serena Williams (5), United States, def. Tsvetana Pironkova, Bulgaria, 6-1, 6-4.

Danielle Collins (13), United States, def. Karolina Pliskova (3), Czech Republic, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3).

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang (6), China, 5-7, 6-4, 10-6.

Ashleigh Barty, Australia, and Jennifer Brady (8), United States, def. Christina McHale, United States, and Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, 6-2, 6-3.

Caty McNally and Coco Gauff, United States, def. Karolina Muchova and Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 6-2, ret.