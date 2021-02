ATP World Tour Melbourne 2 Results

Wednesday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: $311,665 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Murray River Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Jannik Sinner (4), Italy, def. Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, 6-2, 6-4.

Aljaz Bedene (13), Slovenia, def. Dane Sweeny, Australia, 6-0, 6-4.

Hubert Hurkacz (3), Poland, def. Mikael Torpegaard, Denmark, 6-4, 6-3.

Salvatore Caruso, Italy, def. Tennys Sandgren (9), United States, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-1.

Miomir Kecmanovic (7), Serbia, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 6-3, 6-4.

Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 7-5, 6-3.

Stefano Travaglia, Italy, def. Sam Querrey (10), United States, 6-7 (7), 6-3, 6-4.

Jordan Thompson (11), Australia, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-3.

Botic van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, def. Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Reilly Opelka (6), United States, def. Sergiy Stakhovsky, Ukraine, 7-6 (8), 6-4.

Mario Vilella Martinez, Spain, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (5), Georgia, 7-5, 6-3.

Alexander Bublik (8), Kazakhstan, def. Christopher O'Connell, Australia, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (6), 6-4.

Karen Khachanov (2), Russia, def. Max Purcell, Australia, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, Spain, def. David Goffin (1), Belgium, 6-3, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Round of 32

Artem Sitak, New Zealand, and Federico Delbonis, Argentina, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, and Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 10-8.

Sam Querrey, United States, and Robin Haase, Netherlands, def. Dane Sweeny and Tristan Schoolkate, Australia, 6-4, 2-1, ret.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, and Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Henri Kontinen, Finland, and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (4), France, 6-1, 6-4.

Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Jamie Murray (2), Britain, def. Pablo Andujar and Pedro Martinez, Spain, 7-6 (4), 6-3.