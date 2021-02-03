Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan launches ‘Girls in CyberSecurity’ contest

Hackers are not criminals but can help the country: Science and Technology Minister Wu

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/03 19:18
Taiwan is launching a contest for "Girls in CyberSecurity" (Facebook, Ministry of Science and Technology photo) 

Taiwan is launching a contest for "Girls in CyberSecurity" (Facebook, Ministry of Science and Technology photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With the hope of attracting more women to the field of cybersecurity, the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) on Wednesday (Feb. 3) launched a “Girls in CyberSecurity” contest for senior high school and college students.

The aim of the competition was to interest even more young people in online security, as a country that did not come out on top during a cyber attack would certainly be the loser, CNA quoted Science and Technology Minister Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠) as saying.

He added he also wanted to correct the impression held by the public at large that hackers were criminals, since “white hats” could help defend the country against online enemies.

As women at present occupy only 24 percent of STEM professions (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics), the competition can serve to foster more female interest in the sector, Wu said.

Subjects for the contest will include the Internet of Things (IoT), self-driving cars, and creativity in daily life. Registration is open from Feb. 5 to March 11, while the final round will take place on April 24 in Tainan City.
cyber attacks
cybersecurity campaign
Girls in CyberSecurity
MOST
Ministry of Science and Technology
contest
cybersecurity

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to launch domestically made satellites into space
Taiwan to launch domestically made satellites into space
2021/01/13 17:22
Cyber security expert accuses Taiwan government of treating hacking as a game
Cyber security expert accuses Taiwan government of treating hacking as a game
2020/12/29 17:10
Ransomware attacks a pressing threat to world in 2021
Ransomware attacks a pressing threat to world in 2021
2020/12/22 08:57
Finland introduces telecom security law without mentioning China
Finland introduces telecom security law without mentioning China
2020/12/09 16:38
Taiwan president ranked 37th most powerful woman in world
Taiwan president ranked 37th most powerful woman in world
2020/12/09 10:34

Updated : 2021-02-03 20:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
CECC denies 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine coming to Taiwan Thursday
CECC denies 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine coming to Taiwan Thursday
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan