Taiwan launches ‘Girls in CyberSecurity’ contest

Taiwan is launching a contest for "Girls in CyberSecurity" (Facebook, Ministry of Science and Technology photo) Taiwan is launching a contest for "Girls in CyberSecurity" (Facebook, Ministry of Science and Technology photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With the hope of attracting more women to the field of cybersecurity, the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) on Wednesday (Feb. 3) launched a “Girls in CyberSecurity” contest for senior high school and college students.

The aim of the competition was to interest even more young people in online security, as a country that did not come out on top during a cyber attack would certainly be the loser, CNA quoted Science and Technology Minister Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠) as saying.

He added he also wanted to correct the impression held by the public at large that hackers were criminals, since “white hats” could help defend the country against online enemies.

As women at present occupy only 24 percent of STEM professions (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics), the competition can serve to foster more female interest in the sector, Wu said.

Subjects for the contest will include the Internet of Things (IoT), self-driving cars, and creativity in daily life. Registration is open from Feb. 5 to March 11, while the final round will take place on April 24 in Tainan City.