Crowds to be reduced by 50% at Taiwan's scenic spots, amusement parks for Lunar New Year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Tourism Bureau on Wednesday (Feb. 3) announced that amid fears of a resurgence of the Wuhan coronavirus, it will limit the size of crowds at national scenic spots and theme parks during the Lunar New Year festival.

During a press conference held by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday, Tourism Bureau head Chuang Ching-cheng (莊靜真) announced that crowd limits will be imposed in public areas during the holiday. Specifically, he said these restrictions will be in force for 13 national scenic areas and 25 theme parks across the country.

Within these national scenic areas, a total of 46 indoor and outdoor spots will see crowd control measures enforced. When the number of visitors at an indoor attraction reaches 50 percent of the facility's maximum capacity, or when the number reaches the limit for maintaining 1.5-meter social distancing at outdoor attractions, the venue will be closed off to additional visitors, and the public will be notified via text message that it is at full capacity.

Given that a large number of visitors will gather during the Lunar New Year, the Tourism Bureau will monitor crowds at theme parks popular with tourists, such as Leofoo Village Theme Park (六福村), Window on China (小人國), LIHPAO Discovery Land (麗寶樂園), Formosan Aboriginal Culture Village (九族文化村), Janfusun Fancyworld (劍湖山世界主題樂園), and EDA Theme Park (義大世界). Based on the ratio of the area and minimum social distance of 1.5 meters, it is estimated that the maximum capacity of many parks will be reduced by 50 percent.

The following are estimates of the reduced crowd limits that will be implemented at major theme parks when social distancing guidelines are taken into account:

LIHPAO Discovery Land — 37,5000

Leofoo Village Theme Park — 15,000

Formosan Aboriginal Culture Village — 15,000

Janfusun Fancyworld — 15,000

EDA Theme Park — 7,500

The Tourism Bureau reminds the public to follow the CECC's epidemic prevention guidelines, such as wearing a mask, when going out in public. It advises those who have a fever, respiratory problems, or other forms of physical discomfort to avoid going public places and seek medical attention if necessary.