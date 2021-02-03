Alexa
Japan backs Taiwan’s quest for observer status at WHO

Taiwan communicated with 11 foreign delegations at annual APPU

  129
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/03 16:52
Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (right) addresses the APPU meeting 

Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (right) addresses the APPU meeting  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan on Wednesday (Feb. 3) told the 50th annual session of the Asian-Pacific Parliamentarians’ Union (APPU) that Taiwan should not continue to be excluded from the World Health Organization (WHO) during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

This year’s APPU session lasted two days and saw 11 countries participate in the video conference, CNA reported.

MOFA asked the participants to support Taiwan's case for observer status at the WHO a request which has constantly been blocked by China. The Japanese delegate said that when it comes to global health issues, there can be no geographic vacuum.

Japan’s Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide, the host of the event, addressed the conference in a pre-recorded message thanking the participants for their aid in the wake of the 2011 Tohoku earthquake.

The Taiwanese delegation emphasized the country’s experience with the 2003 SARS epidemic and highlighted its rapid and transparent response to the coronavirus and the solidarity amongst citizens. The interplay of those factors resulted in a Taiwanese virus-prevention model that has received praise around the world, the delegation said.
World Health Organization
WHO
Asian-Pacific Parliamentarians' Union
APPU
Taiwan-Japan relations
Suga Yoshihide

Updated : 2021-02-03 18:36 GMT+08:00

