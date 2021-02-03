Alexa
Taiwan's Taoyuan General Hospital could resume operations as soon as Feb. 6

Taiwan expected to complete mass ‘COVID elimination’ at epicenter of recent domestic outbreak by Friday

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/03 16:48
Taoyuan General Hospital. 

Taoyuan General Hospital.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsang (鄭文燦) said Wednesday (Feb. 3) that the Taoyuan General Hospital, the epicenter of a recent domestic coronavirus outbreak, could resume operation as early as Saturday (June 6) once it receives clearance from local health authorities.

Since two medical workers at the Taoyuan General Hospital were tested positive for coronavirus on Jan. 11, the number of infections tied to the cluster infection has increased to 19. On Wednesday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) launched a mass "COVID-19 elimination" testing for all staff members at the hospital to eradicate the risk of potential carriers.

Approximately 2,136 hospital employees and contract workers are asked to undergo polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and antibody tests under the new policy. Public areas of the institution are also being checked for traces of COVID.

During a press interview on Wednesday, Cheng pointed out that the mass testing campaign is expected to be completed by Friday (Feb. 5). He said the Taoyuan General Hospital could resume limited services on Saturday if all test results come back negative, but the decision would have to be made after close evaluation.

Cheng added that the city government will hold a meeting with the 11 hospitals in charge of coronavirus patients on Monday (Feb. 8). He said they will go over epidemic prevention measures for the Lunar New Year holiday and check the remaining capacity at each facility, reported Now News.
domestic cluster
cluster infection
Taoyuan General Hospital
Taoyuan City
domestic infection
coronavirus
pandemic
COVID-19
hospital cluster

Updated : 2021-02-03 17:03 GMT+08:00

