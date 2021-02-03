Alexa
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally

Taiwan, South Korea among Asian countries with best 5G experience

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/03 16:12
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan placed third in the world for 5G download speed, trailing only South Korea and the United Arab Emirates, in a report released by mobile analytics and insights research company Opensignal on Wednesday (Feb. 3).

Taiwanese users enjoy a 5G download speed of 272.2 megabits per second (Mbps), which was outperformed by South Korea’s 354.4 Mbps and the UAE’s 292.2 Mbps.

Meanwhile, Taiwan came in second place for its 5G video experience, second only to the UAE. However, Taiwan failed to make it onto the list of the top 10 countries with the best 5G gaming experience.

Gamers are a major target group for operators, which have sought to persuade them to upgrade to 5G connection services. Only five nations in the report scored over 85, which Opensignal rates as "excellent": the Netherlands, South Korea, Ireland, Canada, and Australia.

The data was collected between Oct. 1 and Dec. 29, 2020.

According to a user experience survey published by Opensignal in December of last year, Taiwan’s FarEasTone was a leader in 5G download speed performance at 206.9 Mbps. It was followed by Chunghwa Telecom (127.5 Mbps), Taiwan Mobile (142.8 Mbps), and T Star (82.6 Mbps).
Opensignal
5G
Taiwan
internet

Updated : 2021-02-03 17:02 GMT+08:00

