Oilers complete 2-game sweep of Senators with 4-2 win

By Associated Press
2021/02/03 14:08
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jesse Puljujarvi scored two goals and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 Tuesday night to complete a sweep of the teams' two-game set.

It was the first time in more than two years that Puljujarvi scored in the NHL.

Darnell Nurse and Leon Draisaitl also scored for Edmonton. Connor McDavid and Tyson Barrie each had a pair of assists.

Cedric Paquette scored in the second period and rookie Tim Stutzle added a late goal for the struggling Senators, who dipped to 1-8-1.

Mikko Koskinen had 23 saves for the Edmonton. Ottawa's Marcus Hogberg stopped 21 of 25 shots.

The Senators had plenty of chances to score with a man advantage, but failed to convert on five power plays as the team's losing streak stretched to nine games.

NOTES: Chabot returned to the Senators lineup after missing Sunday’s game with a leg injury. Defenseman Josh Brown was a healthy scratch to make room on the roster. … Koskinen made his 100th NHL start. … Draisaitl and McDavid extended their point streaks to eight games. Draisaitl has 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in the stretch and McDavid has 19 (five goals, 14 assists).

UP NEXT

Senators: Face the Canadiens in Montreal on Thursday.

Oilers: At the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-03 15:34 GMT+08:00

