Taiwan is most democratic country in East Asia: The Economist

Taiwan ranks No. 11 most democratic country in world

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/03 14:49
Taiwan jumps 20 places ahead on 2020 EIU Democracy Index 

Taiwan jumps 20 places ahead on 2020 EIU Democracy Index  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is the most democratic country in East Asia and No. 11 in the world, according to the annual Democracy Index published by The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) Tuesday (Feb. 2).

The Economist explained that the “pandemic caused an unprecedented rollback of democratic freedoms in 2020.” The report divided 167 countries into four categories: authoritarian regimes, hybrid regimes, flawed democracies, and full democracies.

While Taiwan still ranked No. 31 as a “flawed democracy” on the list for 2019, transparency in political party financing, as well as political and judicial reforms, had propelled the nation 20 places higher on the current list, CNA reported. Taiwan was also one of only 38 countries out of 167 which had improved their ranking in 2020 compared to the previous year.

The only two other “full democracies” in East Asia, Japan and South Korea, finished at No. 21 and No. 23, respectively. China was listed as an authoritarian regime at No. 151, with Laos at No. 161 and North Korea at the very bottom of the list, at No. 167.

On a global scale, Northern European countries occupied the top rankings, with Norway at No. 1, Iceland at No. 2, and Sweden at No. 3. New Zealand finished at No. 4, followed by Canada. Switzerland, often seen as a model state by international surveys, finished just one notch behind Taiwan, at No. 12.

According to the EIU, the United States is a flawed democracy at No. 25, just like France, which ranked one spot higher.
Updated : 2021-02-03 15:34 GMT+08:00

