Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Culture

'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities

Taiwan illustrator spends three years collecting information on breakfast shops across country

  193
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/03 14:50
"Taiwan Breakfast Map" features morning dishes unique to 19 cities, including Keelung. (Linking Publishing Company photo) 

"Taiwan Breakfast Map" features morning dishes unique to 19 cities, including Keelung. (Linking Publishing Company photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese illustrator "Passion Fruit" (百香果) has launched a new book that gives readers a visual overview of popular breakfast eateries across the country.

Titled "Taiwan Breakfast Map" (台灣早餐地圖), the illustrated book comprises a collection of maps highlighting traditional Taiwanese morning dishes from 19 cities. In the New Taipei City map, tasty options such as soup dumplings, oyster vermicelli, Matcha steamed bread, taro sandwiches, deep-fried rice balls, and rice dumplings are featured.

In a phone interview with CNA, "Passion Fruit" said her new book was inspired by her homesickness and craving for Taiwanese breakfast foods while living in Japan. She said her husband's job required them to relocate to Tokyo in 2009.

The former animation artist said she had developed a habit of documenting and drawing Japanese dishes shortly after her move. It was an easy and convenient way to learn more about Japanese culture, she said.

"Passion Fruit" confessed that it was not easy for her to access information about breakfast shops in Taiwan and that she had to fly back to the country to collect material for 13 of the cities. She said that the entire project took approximately three years to complete and that she had tasted countless dishes during this period.

When asked which dishes impressed her the most, "Passion Fruit" said she was very surprised to find that people in Tainan eat "beef soup" for breakfast. She added that many restaurants in the southern Taiwanese city also serve vegetable rice dumplings and miso soup in the morning.

"Passion Fruit" said that "Taiwan Breakfast Map" reflects the rich diversity of Taiwan's traditional cuisine. She said she had gained a deeper understanding of her home country's culture through this creative endeavor.

'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Breakfast map of New Taipei City. (Linking Publishing Company photo)

'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
"Taiwan Breakfast Map" by Taiwanese illustrator "Passion Fruit." (Linking Publishing Company photo)

'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Tokyo-based Taiwanese illustrator "Passion Fruit." (Linking Publishing Company photo)
breakfast
illustration
Taiwan artist
Taiwanese food
Taiwanese cuisine
map
map of Taiwan
'Taiwan Breakfast Map'
Taiwanese breakfast

RELATED ARTICLES

Photo of the Day: Perfect Taiwanese dish for cold weather
Photo of the Day: Perfect Taiwanese dish for cold weather
2021/01/28 15:55
Vice president pays tribute to Taiwan's late puppet master
Vice president pays tribute to Taiwan's late puppet master
2021/01/16 11:04
Photo of the Day: Relief map of Taiwan with colors of flag
Photo of the Day: Relief map of Taiwan with colors of flag
2021/01/11 17:21
Photo of the Day: 'Communist Bandit Pastries' spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: 'Communist Bandit Pastries' spotted in Taiwan
2021/01/05 18:27
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
2020/12/26 17:48

Updated : 2021-02-03 15:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
CECC denies 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine coming to Taiwan Thursday
CECC denies 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine coming to Taiwan Thursday
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan