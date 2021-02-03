2 Indonesian men test positive for Covid after Taiwan quarantine ends

A health worker takes nasal swab sample from resident for coronavirus test in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Feb. 2, 2021. A health worker takes nasal swab sample from resident for coronavirus test in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Feb. 2, 2021. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Feb. 3) confirmed two new imported cases of the Wuhan coronavirus.

On Wednesday, health minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced two new imported coronavirus cases, raising the total number of cases in Taiwan to 917. The latest infections are both Indonesian men who came to Taiwan to work in the fishing industry.

Each had submitted a negative test result taken within three days of their flight, and each was sent directly to a quarantine hotel upon arrival in Taiwan. Neither experienced symptoms of the virus during their quarantines.

Chen stated that case Nos. 917 and 918 are Indonesian male fisheries workers in their 20s who came to Taiwan on the same flight on Jan. 16. When their quarantines ended on Feb. 1, their labor broker arranged to have them transported to a hospital to undergo testing for the coronavirus at their own expense.

On Feb. 3, they were both diagnosed with COVID-19. The health department has identified a total of 16 persons who rode in the same vehicle.

As the contacts were deemed to have worn proper protective gear, they have been asked to start self-health monitoring.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 160,437 COVID-19 tests, with 155,366 coming back negative. Out of the 917 officially confirmed cases, 803 were imported, 75 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, one is an unresolved case, and one (No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, eight individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 834 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 75 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.