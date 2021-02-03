Alexa
Weathers scores 20 to lead Duquesne past Dayton 69-64

By Associated Press
2021/02/03 12:41
Weathers scores 20 to lead Duquesne past Dayton 69-64

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Marcus Weathers had 20 points as Duquesne held on to beat Dayton 69-64 on Tuesday night.

Michael Hughes had 13 points and 14 rebounds for Duquesne (7-6, 6-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tavian Dunn-Martin added six assists.

Jalen Crutcher had 28 points and six assists for the Flyers (10-5, 6-4). Mustapha Amzil added 11 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. R.J. Blakney had 10 points.

The Dukes evened the season series against the Flyers with the win. Dayton defeated Duquesne 72-63 on Jan. 13.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-03 14:03 GMT+08:00

