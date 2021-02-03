Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/02/03 12:07
No. 19 Gonzaga women beat BYU 63-56, win 15th straight

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Jill Townsend scored 18 points, Kayleigh Truong added 11 and No. 19 Gonzaga held off BYU for a 63-56 victory on Tuesday night for its 15th straight win.

The Bulldogs (16-2, 11-0 West Coast Conference) entered the fourth quarter with a 10-point lead before BYU tied it at 54 on Shaylee Gonzales' 3-pointer with 1:54 remaining. Cierra Walker answered with consecutive 3s between between a BYU turnover to help Gonzaga pull away.

Walker finished with nine points on three 3-pointers. Townsend was 6-of-13 shooting and made a made a pair of 3s. Truong, who had 17 assists in the last two games including a career-high nine against Saint Mary’s on Saturday, had one of the Bulldogs’ nine assists.

Paisley Johnson Harding scored 17 points to lead BYU (9-3, 5-2). Gonzales had 12 points.

Gonzaga outscored the Cougars 20-9 in the second quarter and led 34-22 at halftime.

BYU hosts Pepperdine on Thursday. Gonzaga plays at home against San Francisco on Feb. 11.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Updated : 2021-02-03 14:02 GMT+08:00

