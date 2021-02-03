Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Winnipeg builds early 2-goal edge, beats Calgary 3-2

By Associated Press
2021/02/03 12:12
Winnipeg builds early 2-goal edge, beats Calgary 3-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers' first-period goal was the eventual game-winner and the Winnipeg Jets held on for a 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night in the second game of a three-game set.

Trevor Lewis and Derek Forbort also scored for Winnipeg, which lost to Calgary in a shootout a night earlier.

Matthew Tkachuk scored twice for Calgary.

Both clubs played their backup goalies. Winnipeg’s Laurent Brossoit stopped 29 of 31 shots for his second win of the season. Calgary's David Rittich turned away 25 of 28 shots.

The teams meeet again Thursday, their third game in four days.

The Jets led by two goals after the first period for the second night in a row,. This time, they defended the lead, one night after squandering the edge.

NOTES: Gaudreau extended his point streak to nine games to open the season and is one assist away from 300 for his career. ... Blake Wheeler moved into second all-time in franchise games played at 720, passing Toby Enstrom. Bryan Little (843) holds the record. ... The Flames are home to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday and face the Jets again Feb. 9 at home.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-03 14:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
CECC denies 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine coming to Taiwan Thursday
CECC denies 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine coming to Taiwan Thursday
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan