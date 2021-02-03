Alexa
Bangladesh wins toss and will bat vs West Indies in 1st test

By Associated Press
2021/02/03 11:48
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh has won the toss and decided to bat first in the first test of two-match test series against West Indies on Wednesday.

It was Bangladesh's first test since the start of the coronavirus nearly a year ago, while West Indies has played five matches.

Shakib Al Hasan is making a return after serving a two-year ban, with one year suspended, imposed by the ICC for failing to report corrupt approaches made to him by bookmakers.

West Indies have three players making their test debuts — Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers and Shayne Moseley. While Bonner is a leg-spinner, Mayers and Moseley made it to the national side with their all-round performance in the domestic circuit.

Ahead of the test series, Bangladesh won a one-day international series 3-0 with Shakib named player of the series.

The second test will be played in Dhaka beginning Feb. 11.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), John Campbell, Jermaine Blackwood, Shayne Moseley, Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Kyle Mayers, Rahkeem Cornwall, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

Updated : 2021-02-03 14:01 GMT+08:00

