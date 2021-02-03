Alexa
Shumate scores 25 to lift Toledo past Akron 91-76

By Associated Press
2021/02/03 11:19
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — JT Shumate scored 25 points and Toledo won its fifth straight in a 91-76 win over Akron on Tuesday night.

Marreon Jackson scored 19 points with 11 rebounds and eight assists for Toledo (16-4, 11-1 Mid-American Conference). Spencer Littleson scored 17 points and Keshaun Saunders scored 14.

The Rockets' second leading scorer, Ryan Rollins (15 ppg) went scoreless and missed all four of his 3-point shot attempts from beyond the arc.

Toledo put up a season high 49 points before the break.

Loren Cristian Jackson had 32 points for the Zips (10-4, 8-3), whose six-game win streak came to an end. Bryan Trimble Jr. added 14 points and Camron Reece grabbed eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-03 12:32 GMT+08:00

