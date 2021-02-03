Alexa
Moultrie scores 16 to lift NC Central over SC State 64-63

By Associated Press
2021/02/03 11:08
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — C.J. Keyser scored 15 points and his three-point play with 50 seconds left helped send North Carolina Central to a 64-63 win over South Carolina State on Tuesday night.

Jamir Moultrie had 16 points off the bench to lead the Eagles (4-3, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Mike Melvin added six rebounds.

Jemal Davis had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (0-15, 0-5). Floyd Rideau Jr. scored 11 points, Latavian Lawrence collared eight rebounds and Themus Fulks distributed 11 assists and grabbed six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-03 12:31 GMT+08:00

