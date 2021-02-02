All Times EST

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Philadelphia 10 7 2 1 15 35 31 5-1-0 2-1-1 7-2-1 Washington 10 6 1 3 15 38 34 4-1-1 2-0-2 6-1-3 Boston 9 6 1 2 14 30 20 4-0-0 2-1-2 6-1-2 Pittsburgh 10 5 4 1 11 30 37 4-0-0 1-4-1 5-4-1 New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26 2-2-1 2-1-1 4-3-2 Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32 2-3-1 2-1-1 4-4-2 N.Y. Islanders 9 3 4 2 8 19 24 2-0-0 1-4-2 3-4-2 N.Y. Rangers 9 3 4 2 8 25 26 2-2-1 1-2-1 3-4-2

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Florida 6 5 0 1 11 22 16 2-0-0 3-0-1 5-0-1 Dallas 7 5 1 1 11 29 17 4-0-0 1-1-1 5-1-1 Tampa Bay 7 5 1 1 11 24 16 4-0-0 1-1-1 5-1-1 Columbus 11 4 4 3 11 27 34 2-1-2 2-3-1 4-4-3 Carolina 6 5 1 0 10 18 10 3-0-0 2-1-0 5-1-0 Chicago 10 3 4 3 9 26 31 3-1-0 0-3-3 3-4-3 Nashville 9 4 5 0 8 22 29 4-1-0 0-4-0 4-5-0 Detroit 10 2 6 2 6 20 35 2-3-1 0-3-1 2-6-2

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 9 6 2 1 13 32 29 2-1-1 4-1-0 6-2-1 Colorado 10 6 3 1 13 36 23 3-1-0 3-2-1 6-3-1 Minnesota 10 6 4 0 12 29 28 3-3-0 3-1-0 6-4-0 Vegas 7 5 1 1 11 23 17 4-0-1 1-1-0 5-1-1 Los Angeles 8 3 3 2 8 25 26 1-1-2 2-2-0 3-3-2 Anaheim 10 3 5 2 8 16 27 2-3-1 1-2-1 3-5-2 Arizona 8 3 4 1 7 20 22 3-2-1 0-2-0 3-4-1 San Jose 8 3 5 0 6 22 31 0-0-0 3-5-0 3-5-0

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Montreal 10 7 1 2 16 44 27 3-1-0 4-0-2 7-1-2 Toronto 10 7 2 1 15 33 29 3-1-0 4-1-1 7-2-1 Vancouver 13 6 7 0 12 45 48 4-2-0 2-5-0 6-7-0 Winnipeg 9 5 3 1 11 32 29 3-2-1 2-1-0 5-3-1 Edmonton 11 5 6 0 10 38 41 3-4-0 2-2-0 5-6-0 Calgary 8 4 3 1 9 24 20 2-2-0 2-1-1 4-3-1 Ottawa 9 1 7 1 3 22 44 1-2-1 0-5-0 1-7-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Monday's Games

Montreal 6, Vancouver 2

N.Y. Rangers 3, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 5, Washington 3

Calgary 4, Winnipeg 3, SO

Tampa Bay 5, Nashville 2

Vegas at San Jose, ppd

Tuesday's Games

Dallas 6, Columbus 3

Montreal 5, Vancouver 3

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, ppd

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, ppd

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 5:30 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, ppd

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, ppd

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.