Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Clemson beats 63-50, ends North Carolina's 3-game win streak

By Associated Press
2021/02/03 10:43
Clemson beats 63-50, ends North Carolina's 3-game win streak

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Hunter Tyson scored 16 points, Clyde Trapp had 14 and Clemson beat North Carolina 63-50 on Tuesday night, snapping the Tar Heels' three-game win streak.

Clemson was coming off a 79-53 loss to Duke — a team North Carolina will face on Saturday. It'll be the first time since 1960 that North Carolina and Duke will play as unranked opponents.

Aamir Simms added 10 points and six assists for Clemson (11-5, 5-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), which will host Syracuse on Saturday. Trapp and Simms combined for 15 of the Tigers' 28 rebounds.

Day’Ron Sharpe scored 16 points off the bench to lead the Tar Heels (11-6, 6-4). Kerwin Walton and Caleb Love had nine points apiece. Garrison Brooks added eight points and nine rebounds.

North Carolina scored a season-low 50 points on 17-of-44 shooting (39%) with 17 turnovers. They also missed 14 3-pointers (5 of 19) and 10 free throws (11 of 21).

Alex Hemenway answered North Carolina's opening bucket with a dunk as the Tigers built a 16-6 lead and a 33-21 halftime advantage. The Tar Heels pulled to 42-38 with 12:38 remaining but didn't get closer. Clemson ended the game on a 16-8 run.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-03 12:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
CECC denies 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine coming to Taiwan Thursday
CECC denies 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine coming to Taiwan Thursday
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan