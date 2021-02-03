Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

E. Kentucky tops Jacksonville St. 86-82 in OT

By Associated Press
2021/02/03 10:47
E. Kentucky tops Jacksonville St. 86-82 in OT

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Wendell Green Jr. scored 22 points and Eastern Kentucky won its ninth consecutive game by beating Jacksonville State 86-82 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Cooper Robb added 20 points for the Colonels and Michael Moreno scored 15 with seven rebounds for Eastern Kentucky (14-2, 8-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Tariq Balogun added 11 points.

Tre King, the Colonels’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 18 points per game, scored just six on 3-of-14 shooting.

Kayne Henry scored a season-high 22 points for the Gamecocks (10-7, 6-5). Jalen Finch added 19 points and seven rebounds and Brandon Huffman scored 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-03 12:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
CECC denies 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine coming to Taiwan Thursday
CECC denies 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine coming to Taiwan Thursday
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan