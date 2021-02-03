Alexa
Stampley, Williams carry Troy over D-II Spring Hill 90-73

By Associated Press
2021/02/03 10:37
TROY, Ala. (AP) — Nick Stampley and Zay Williams scored 17 points apiece as Troy beat Division II-member Spring Hill 90-73 on Tuesday night.

Desmond Williams added 15 points with a career-high 15 rebounds for the Trojans.

Jaden Gray had 19 points for the Badgers, Beril Kabamba scored 13 with seven rebounds and Christian Brandt scored 10.

Updated : 2021-02-03 12:29 GMT+08:00

