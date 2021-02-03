Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US should be clear about defense commitments to Taiwan: DOD nominee

Biden's pick for deputy defense secretary supports continual efforts to enhance Taiwan’s self-defense

  247
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/03 12:32
U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary nominee Kathleen Hicks. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary nominee Kathleen Hicks. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary nominee Kathleen Hicks said Tuesday (Feb. 2) that Washington should be "crystal clear" about its commitments to Taiwan and help reinforce the country's defenses against China.

During her confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) asked Hicks to comment on China's recent incursions into Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ). He noted that the U.S. has been ambiguous about what it would do to defend Taiwan.

Hicks responded that both President Joe Biden and Congress have voiced support for the East Asian country and that the U.S. will continue to operate in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act, the Six Assurances to Taiwan, and the Three Communiqués with China. She added that the U.S. must enhance its own deterrence capabilities in addition to Taiwan's self-defense through close cooperation.

Meanwhile, Hicks agreed with Senator Josh Hawley's (R-MO) statement that Beijing would be less likely to attempt a "fait accompli" against Taiwan if it knows the U.S. could defeat its efforts. She said Taiwan should also be active in its own defense under in a scenario.
US-Taiwan relations
US-Taiwan arms sales
US-Taiwan ties
US Department of Defense
Kathleen Hicks
Chinese threat
Chinese pressure
cross-strait tensions
Taiwan defense
Biden administration

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy envoy reiterates Taiwan's desire for cross-strait peace
Italy envoy reiterates Taiwan's desire for cross-strait peace
2021/02/02 10:53
'Biden will not be Obama 2.0': TaiwanThinktank scholar
'Biden will not be Obama 2.0': TaiwanThinktank scholar
2021/01/31 12:01
U.S. must be prepared to impose costs on China: Biden security adviser
U.S. must be prepared to impose costs on China: Biden security adviser
2021/01/30 15:56
Biden administration to contact Taiwan about chip shortages
Biden administration to contact Taiwan about chip shortages
2021/01/29 17:52
Pentagon calls Chinese threat of war over Taiwan independence 'unfortunate'
Pentagon calls Chinese threat of war over Taiwan independence 'unfortunate'
2021/01/29 11:23

Updated : 2021-02-03 14:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
CECC denies 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine coming to Taiwan Thursday
CECC denies 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine coming to Taiwan Thursday
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan