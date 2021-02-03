US urges China to stop harassing Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a top Chinese diplomat said Washington should respect Beijing’s position in Taiwan, the U.S. on Tuesday (Feb. 2) urged China to stop pressuring the country.

Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪), director of the Chinese Communist Party's Central Foreign Affairs Commission, on Tuesday called for closer ties with the U.S. under the Biden administration while stressing that Washington must “respect China’s position and concerns on the Taiwan issue.”

Speaking in Beijing at an online forum set up by the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, Yang added, “The United States should stop interfering in Hong Kong, Tibet, Xinjiang, and other issues regarding China’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.” Yang claimed that China never meddles with American internal affairs, including its elections.

“China and the United States are two large countries with different histories, cultures, and systems, and thus have differences on some issues. It is crucial to properly control them and not allow them to interfere with the overall development of bilateral relations,” Yang said.

When asked about Yang’s comments at a press conference later that day, U.S. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said engagement with China can be expected when America is in lockstep with allies and partners. He added that Washington urges “Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan’s democratically elected leadership.”