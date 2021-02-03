Alexa
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring

Avoid arguments, hair cuts, doctors, moving, and strenuous exercise to ensure good luck in the coming year

  119
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/03 12:06
(Pixabay image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Today (Feb. 3) is Lichung (立春), which is considered the beginning of spring on the lunisolar calendar.

This day is traditionally an opportunity to engage in activities that bring hope for a prosperous new year. On this day, people hold ceremonies to welcome the new year and eat certain dishes, such as spring pancakes, radishes, and a platter of five spicy vegetables (onion, garlic, pepper, ginger, and mustard).

Families often go on outings on this day to see flowers in bloom and to enjoy scenic spots. In ancient times, people used to smash a clay ox, and good luck would go to the person who was able to snatch the head.

However, there are also eight taboos on this day to avoid misfortune in the coming year, according to the Council of Agriculture:

1. Married women should not visit their mothers' home

This is because it is believed to interfere with their luck. In addition, visiting the home of one's mother on the first day of spring adds "another spring," which would signify remarrying.

2. Don't move into a new home

The first day of spring marks the transition of old energy into new. Therefore, one should hold off on moving in order to avoid disturbing the energy inside a home. The beginning of the year also represents a time of turbulence, which is not considered conducive to a move.

3. Don't quarrel with others

This will taint the good luck of the first day of spring and spread to the whole year. It is thus advisable to try to maintain harmony with others for at least this one day.

4. Don't get a haircut

In ancient times, it was thought that hair was just like vegetation in the soil. If a plant was cut just as it was beginning to sprout, its growth could be greatly inhibited. In this way, the ancients believed cutting one's hair would cut off their vitality at the beginning of spring.

5. Don't see a doctor

The ancients believed that seeing a doctor on Lichun would incur bad luck, bringing misfortune for the rest of the year.

6. Don't lie down (during the day)

On this spring day, when yang (陽氣) energy gathers strength and the temperature begins to rise, one should exercise the muscles and joints to promote blood circulation and stay fit.

7. Don't do strenuous exercise

Although some exercise is important on this day, one should not overdo it. Lichun marks the approach of a new year, a time for health preservation. If one exercises too strenuously, they could lose their yang energy, draining their health.

8. Don't play games

This is a time to begin making plans. Spending too much time idly playing games and failing to plan will prevent one from achieving great success in the rest of the year.
Lichun
superstitions
spring
Lunar New Year
luck

Updated : 2021-02-03 12:29 GMT+08:00

