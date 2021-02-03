CIFI’s contracted sales grew by 66% year on year to RMB 16.22 billion in January 2021

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 3 February 2021 -

Land Acquisition

Company News

- Xi'an CIFI Legend Palace Project is located on the edge of the economic zone of Chanba Headquarters in Xi'an. It and Daming Palace in the north of the city and the commercial zone in the east of the city form a triad. In the first 8 days that sales were conducted, Xi'an CIFI Legend Palace Project succeeded in registering many home buyers despite the competition from low-priced residential units in the city because of its product strength and capability of building up a large customer base. The contracted sales at the project in January exceeded RMB 1.0 billion as home buyers were willing to pay a premium for the properties at the project. As a result, the project outperformed the market in sales.