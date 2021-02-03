Alexa
Johnson carries Eastern Illinois over SIU-Edwardsville 70-61

By Associated Press
2021/02/03 09:07
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Marvin Johnson had 18 points and 10 rebounds as Eastern Illinois ended its eight-game losing streak, getting past Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 70-61 on Tuesday.

Kashawn Charles added 16 points and Jordan Skipper-Brown chipped in 15 for the Panthers (6-13, 3-9 Ohio Valley Conference).

Shamar Wright had 13 points for the Cougars (6-8, 4-4). Sidney Wilson added 12 points and Carlos Curtis had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Panthers evened the season series against the Cougars. SIUE defeated Eastern Illinois 87-74 last Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

