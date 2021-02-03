Alexa
Rogers, Spasojevic lead UMBC over NJIT 75-71

By Associated Press
2021/02/03 08:19
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Darnell Rogers had 17 points to lead five Maryland-Baltimore County players in double figures as the Retrievers narrowly beat NJIT 75-71 on Tuesday.

Dimitrije Spasojevic added 13 points, R.J. Eytle-Rock chipped in 12 and Jacob Boonyasith and Brandon Horvath each had 10 for UMBC (11-4, 7-3 America East Conference). Spasojevic and Eytle-Rock each posted seven rebounds.

Zach Cooks had 21 points and six rebounds for the Highlanders (6-8, 5-7). Dylan O’Hearn added 16 points and Diego Willis had six rebounds.

The Retrievers evened the season series against the Highlanders with the win. NJIT defeated Maryland-Baltimore County 69-65 on Sunday.

