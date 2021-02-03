Lea hires David Raih as Vanderbilt's offensive coordinator

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea has hired David Raih as his offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.

Lea also announced Tuesday that Joey Lynch has been hired as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Raih spent the past two seasons as wide receivers coach with the Arizona Cardinals before they parted ways, and he also worked with the Green Bay Packers between 2014 and 2018 as wide receivers coach, offensive perimeter coach, assistant offensive line coach and coaching administrator.

Raih played quarterback at Iowa and helped the Hawkeyes to the 2002 Big Ten Conference title and a spot in the 2003 Orange Bowl.

Before jumping to the NFL, Raih spent one season at Texas Tech. He started his coaching career at UCLA as an intern in 2008 before returning to Iowa in 2010 as a graduate assistant. He coached tight ends in 2012.

Lynch has coached quarterbacks the past seven years, most recently at Colorado State. He spent 11 seasons at Ball State, the last six as offensive coordinator. He was offensive coordinator at Ashland University in 2008 and he started his career at Indiana's Saint Joseph's College in 2007 coaching quarterbacks.

